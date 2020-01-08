Gabe Vincent: Sits out Tuesday
Vincent was listed as a DNP - coach's decision against for Tuesday's contest against Rio Grande Valley.
There is no word yet on the reason for Vincent's DNP, though it is unlikely related to performance as the 23-year-old leads the G League with 210 three-pointers this season and is averaging a healthy 23.4 points per game. With a 41.9 percent mark from deep and plenty of volume, Vincent could get a chance to prove his shooting prowess at the NBA level at some point this season.
