Gabe Vincent: Sits out Tuesday

Vincent was listed as a DNP - coach's decision against for Tuesday's contest against Rio Grande Valley.

There is no word yet on the reason for Vincent's DNP, though it is unlikely related to performance as the 23-year-old leads the G League with 210 three-pointers this season and is averaging a healthy 23.4 points per game. With a 41.9 percent mark from deep and plenty of volume, Vincent could get a chance to prove his shooting prowess at the NBA level at some point this season.