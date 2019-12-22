Gabe Vincent: Stays hot in victory

Vincent tallied 35 points (12-17 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a victory over Canton on Saturday.

For the second time in the last three contests, Vincent scored exactly 35 points while knocking down 9-of-14 attempts from deep. Although a five-point clunker was sandwiched between the two standout performances, Vincent has been on a roll for over a month, notching six games of 30-plus points since Nov. 15.