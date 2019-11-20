Gabe Vincent: Tallies 14 points in loss

Vincent scored 14 points (4-17 FG, 3-11 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's loss to Austin.

Though he registered the third-highest scoring total on the team, Vincent was mostly a liability on the court as he struggled with his shot all game while posting a -11 +/-. The 23-year-old is averaging 19.8 points and 4.0 treys through five games this season.