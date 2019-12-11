Gabe Vincent: Tallies season-high 37 points
Vincent scored 37 points (13-18 FG, 6-10 3PT, 4-4 FT) in a loss to Austin on Tuesday.
Vincent not only racked up his most points of the campaign, he did so while taking only 18 shots from the field. The 23-year-old has been one of the most dynamic scorers in the G League this season, ranking fifth with a 24.6 scoring average through 11 contests.
