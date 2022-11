York notched 24 points (9-24 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

York finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for a fourth consecutive game. During that stretch, he's averaged 31.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.