Gabe York: Dished to Go-Go

The Lakeland Magic dealt York to Capital City on Friday.

York hasn't appeared in the G League yet this season, but the trade likely suggests he's on the cusp of doing so. Over 41 games last season, the guard averaged 16.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 29.2 minutes per contest.

