York registered 36 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and five steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 132-127 win over Iowa.

York scored at least 30 points for a third straight game and the seventh time this season. He also set season highs in assists and steals while grabbing at least five rebounds for a second consecutive game. Across 11 appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 27.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.