York notched 35 points (11-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 152-129 win over Grand Rapids.

York came off the bench and only played 24 minutes, but he still exploded for 35 points on incredibly efficient shooting. The veteran also filled out the rest of the stat sheet during the blowout win and figures to garner increased minutes moving forward after his productive outing during the G League opener.