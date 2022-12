York recorded 43 points (14-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 win over Windy City.

York exploded for a season-high 43 points, marking his fifth outing of the campaign with at least 30. Across 10 appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 26.8 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.