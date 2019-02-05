Gabe York: Missing time with groin injury

York (groin) did not play in Lakeland's 101-99 loss to Stockton on Sunday.

Chalk up another missed contest due to a groin injury. In 24 games for Lakeland, York is averaging 16.6 points per game and has emerged as a solid starter at guard for the Magic. Once York returns from injury, he might take some time to get back to his previous form, but still expect him to factor into the team's primary rotation.