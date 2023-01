York didn't play in Saturday's 124-116 win over Lakeland due to an undisclosed injury.

York posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and six assists during Friday's loss to Lakeland but sat out the rematch Saturday. It's possible York was simply resting the second half of a back-to-back set, but it's currently unclear when he'll play again.