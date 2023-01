York produced 21 points (8-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's win over Grand Rapids.

York didn't miss a shot from the field en route to his third 20-plus-point game over his past four appearances. On the season (21 games), he's averaging 22.8 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three.