York (undisclosed) tallied 27 points (9-21 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over the Blue.

York, who'd been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, made his first appearance since Jan. 27. He picked up right where he left off with another 20-plus-point performance, but he wasn't all that efficient from the field and committed five turnovers.