Gabe York: Rights dealt to Canton

York's rights were traded from the Capital City Go-Go to the the Canton Charge in exchange for the rights to London Perrantes on Tuesday, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

York appeared in 41 games in the G League a season ago, averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 dimes in 29.2 minutes. He's yet to appear in a G League game during the 2019-20 campaign, however.