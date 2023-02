York produced 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to Long Island.

Despite inefficient shooting, York extended his double-digit scoring streak to 13 games during Fort Wayne's first matchup following the All-Star break. Across 35 G League appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep.