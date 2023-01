York mustered 22 points (8-20 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 131-121 win over Windy City.

York scored at least 20 points off the bench for the fourth time over his past five appearances. Across 19 games, the 29-year-old is averaging 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals in 31.5 minutes.