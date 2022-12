York recorded 25 points (6-18 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-114 win over the Herd.

York struggled from the field but still scored at least 20 points off the bench for a second straight game. Across 16 appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.