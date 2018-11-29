Gabe York: Scores 29 in win
York tallied 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win Wednesday over the Drive.
York was easily the team's most effective scorer as the point guard decimated Grand Rapid's backcourt. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 36.1 three-point percentage through nine games this season with Lakeland.
