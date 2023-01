York produced 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 141-119 win over the Ignite.

York led all scorers with 29 points, marking the 15th time this season he's finished with at least 20. Across 24 appearances, he's averaging 22.0 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.