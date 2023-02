York produced 31 points (11-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-102 loss to South Bay.

York connected on a season-high eight three-pointers en route to his fourth 30-plus-point outing over his past nine appearances. Across 32 games, the 29-year-old is averaging 24.0 points while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.