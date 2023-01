York recorded 36 points (11-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over Maine.

York scored at least 35 points for the third time over his past four games. During his current hot streak, he's shooting 46.7 percent from three (21-for-45).