York recorded 36 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to Sioux Falls.

York was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 36 points. The 29-year-old guard has scored at least 30 points in each of the first three games of the season, posting 33.7 points per contest on 57.7 percent shooting from the field and 44.0 percent shooting from three.