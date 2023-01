York tallied 38 points (8-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 win over the Ignite.

York exploded for his most points since Dec. 3, when he dropped a season-high 43 during a win over the Windy City Bulls. Tuesday's performance marks York's eighth 30-plus-point performance of the season, and the 29-year-old is now averaging 22.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting across 25 appearances.