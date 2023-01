York registered 41 points (16-30 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 win over Salt Lake City.

York scored a season-high 41 points and has totaled 108 points over his past three games, which all ended in wins for Fort Wayne. Across 26 appearances, he's averaging 23.4 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep.