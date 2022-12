York tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 128-98 loss to Windy City.

York extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games Saturday. Across 14 appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 24.7 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three.