York tallied 27 points (9-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 126-113 loss to Maine.

York notched a team-high 27 points, marking his third 20-plus point game over his past four appearances. On the season, the 29-year-old is averaging 23.4 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three.