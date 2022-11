York posted 30 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over Grand Rapids.

York dominated the contest on both sides of the ball, finishing with game highs in points and steals. The 29-year-old has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games to start the G League campaign and figures to continue putting up solid scoring numbers as long as he's with Fort Wayne.