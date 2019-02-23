Gabe York: Steps into starting lineup
York tallied 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and four steals in the loss Friday to the Stars.
York found his way into the starting rotation with John Petrucelli limited by a foot injury, and promptly posted one of his better games this season. Lakeland is flush with impact guards so it might be difficult to project notable performances from York moving forward. But that could change if Petrucelli does end up missing significant time.
