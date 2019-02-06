Gabe York: Takes the court Tuesday

York (groin) scored eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) to go along with three assists and two rebounds in the win Tuesday over the Red Claws.

York had been a fixture on the injury report in recent weeks, missing just under a month with a groin injury. It seems likely Lakeland will work York slowly back into the starting rotation, but don't rule out a starting spot in the backcourt for the 25-year-old, as both John Petrucelli and Troy Caupain have been inconsistent when it comes to scoring