York recorded 27 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's G League loss to Motor City.

York was one of two Mad Ants to top 20 points during Friday's narrow loss, and he's now scored 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances. The 28-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 37.7 minutes per game this season.