York produced 24 points (8-20 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four steals and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-124 win over Iowa.

York struggled from the field but still scored a team-high 24 points, marking his sixth game with at least 20 points. Across seven appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 27.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.