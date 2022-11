York recorded 30 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over Motor City.

York bounced back from a five-point outing in his last contest to notch his fifth 30-plus point performance of the season. Across nine appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 25.0 points while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three.