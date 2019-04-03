Gabe York: Unable to help team advance to Finals
York finished Tuesday's playoff loss to Long Island with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists.
York led the way for Lakeland, but a buzzer-beating three from Theo Pinson gave Long Island the pivotal win to help them advance to the G League Finals. Four members of Lakeland scored 20+ points, but it wasn't enough for the Magic to squeak into the final three-game series of the 2018-19 season.
