Gabe York: Unable to play Tuesday
York (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's game against Capital City.
York has been a critical piece of Lakeland's team, averaging 31 minutes in 20 games this season. While he's not the Magic's leading scorer, York is still posting solid numbers, averaging 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, but a run of turnovers (2.1) has hurt his line at times this campaign.
-
-
-
-
-
-
