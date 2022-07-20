Lundberg agreed to a contract Wednesday with Italian club Virtus Bologna, Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net reports.

Lundberg joined the Suns late in the 2021-22 and finished the season as one of the team's two two-way players, but he didn't make enough of an impression over his four appearances with Phoenix for the team to extend him a qualifying offer ahead of the new league year. Though the 27-year-old has been able to sign with another NBA since the start of free agency earlier this month, he always appeared likely to head back to Europe to continue his career. Now that he's reached an agreement with the Italian powerhouse, Lundberg is unlikely to entertain a return to North America.