Bonilla supplied four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes during the Capitanes' 114-110 win over the Legends on Sunday.

The 19-year-old saw his lowest allotment of playing time in the last three games but managed to turn in a serviceable stat line relative to opportunity. For the foreseeable future, Bonilla appears set to continue in a relatively low-volume bench role that's affording him a modest 12.4 minutes per contest over nine games thus far.