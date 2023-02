Bonilla furnished two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block across 12 minutes in the Capitanes' 111-99 loss to the Hustle on Thursday.

The 19-year-old remained in his typically modest role off the bench, one that's afforded him 11.7 minutes per contest across 11 games thus far this season. Bonilla's next opportunity to expand his profile in the Capitanes' rotation will come Wednesday, Feb. 22 against Iowa following the All-Star break.