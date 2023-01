Bonilla tallied eight points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Friday's 135-126 loss to Santa Cruz.

Bonilla was held scoreless in his last two appearances, but he was able to generate some production during Friday's defeat. He's had an inconsistent role off the bench to begin his time with Mexico City.