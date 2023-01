Bonilla totaled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the G League Ignite.

Bonilla came off the bench during his first appearance with the Capitanes but finished second among the team's reserve players in playing time. It was an encouraging start to the 19-year-old's time with Mexico City, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain a similar role moving forward.