Bonilla managed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in the Capitanes' 109-90 loss to Capital City on Monday.

Bonilla made relatively good use of his time on the floor, producing his best point total since Jan. 20 in the process. The 20-year-old is still filling a modest role off the bench for the Capitanes, but he's now encouragingly logged back-to-back 21-minute outings.