Galen Robinson Jr.: Just six points in start

Robinson scored five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds and one assist during Friday's G League win over the Swarm.

Robinson was coming off back-to-back double-digit point games but only attempted four shots in the win despite playing 32 minutes. He's averaged 7.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in nine G League games this season.