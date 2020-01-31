Play

Galen Robinson Jr.: Leads bench with 17 points

Robinson scored 17 points (5-8 FG, 0-0 3 Pt, 6-8 FT) and added one rebound, one assist and two steals in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona.

Robinson has put up at least 14 in two out of his last three games. Unfortunately, those are his only two double-digit scoring outings of the month.

