Play

Galen Robinson Jr.: Makes 2019 debut

Robinson scored six points (2-5 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two assists during Saturday's G League loss to the Wolves.

Robinson missed time with an illness and played 17 minutes in his first G League game of the season. He'll look to contribute more in Tuesday's matchup with Stockton.

Our Latest Stories