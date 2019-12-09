Galen Robinson Jr.: Makes 2019 debut
Robinson scored six points (2-5 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two assists during Saturday's G League loss to the Wolves.
Robinson missed time with an illness and played 17 minutes in his first G League game of the season. He'll look to contribute more in Tuesday's matchup with Stockton.
