Galen Robinson Jr.: Seven assists in G League win

Robinson scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds, seven assists and one block in Saturday's G League win over Santa Cruz.

Robinson has exploded for 30 points over his last two games after combining for just 11 in his previous three appearances. He'll continue searching for consistency against Texas on Tuesday.

