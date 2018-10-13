Garlon Green: Doesn't make Pels' final cut
Green was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday.
Green was given 32 minutes of preseason action, but couldn't do enough to impress the coaching staff. He totaled 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal, but shot just 3-of-12 from the field.
