Garrett Nevels: Contributes across board

Nevels recorded just five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT) Friday versus Sioux Falls but added five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.

Outside of a 22-point outburst in the previous game versus Sioux Falls, Nevels has been held to single-digit scoring on a nightly basis. However, he continues to excel in other facets of the game, averaging 7.0 four boards, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and one block through the first six contests.

