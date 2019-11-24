Garrett Nevels: Contributes across board
Nevels recorded just five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT) Friday versus Sioux Falls but added five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.
Outside of a 22-point outburst in the previous game versus Sioux Falls, Nevels has been held to single-digit scoring on a nightly basis. However, he continues to excel in other facets of the game, averaging 7.0 four boards, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and one block through the first six contests.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...