Garrett Nevels: Does a little of everything in loss

Nevels scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in Thursday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Nevels comes off the bench for about 20 minutes each game and contributes a bit across the board. Through 31 games, the Hawaii product is now averaging 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest.