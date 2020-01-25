Play

Garrett Nevels: Just one bucket in loss

Nevels scored four points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds, a block and three steals during Thursday's G League loss to Northern Arizona.

Nevels' one basket and one free-throw were good enough for his highest point total over his last three games. To make matters worse, he fouled out of the contest.

