Garrett Nevels: Just one bucket in loss
Nevels scored four points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds, a block and three steals during Thursday's G League loss to Northern Arizona.
Nevels' one basket and one free-throw were good enough for his highest point total over his last three games. To make matters worse, he fouled out of the contest.
