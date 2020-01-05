Garrett Nevels: Posts five points in loss

Nevels scored five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds and one assist during Friday's G League loss to Maine.

Nevels had scored nine off the bench in each of his last two contests but was a little less effective in this one. The 27-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 boards in 15 G League games this season.