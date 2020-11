The Nets declined Temple's team option for 2020-21, and he'll become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran was a significant contributor for Brooklyn last season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.9 minutes. However, the team has opted to decline his $5 million option and look to use that money elsewhere. Temple will presumably draw interest from competitive teams.